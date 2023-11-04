Coi Leray Reacts To Chrisean Rock Saying She Threw A Phone At Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rock’s ex-boyfriend, Blueface, hinted that he had sex with Leray.

In addition to DJ Akademiks versus Saucy Santana and Sexyy Red versus Khia, there is even more social media beef happening at the moment. Apparently, there is also bad blood brewing between Chrisean Rock and Coi Leray.

Jason Lee recently sat down with Chrisean Rock for an interview. During the conversation, Rock spoke about a supposed incident involving Coi Leray that allegedly led to a cellphone being tossed at the “Players” hitmaker.

“I thought she wanted to do a collab or some music, but really, she was just trying to out me out the plan and bag my n#### and some other s###,” Rock recalled, referring to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Blueface. Apparently, the two women ran into each other at an event with GloRilla.

The Crazy In Love reality show star also added, “[Coi Leray was] in everybody’s face, like, ‘Hi, everybody. What’s up, Glo?’ She knows we [are] not cool… You can ask anybody that was right there. N####, I took my phone, I’ll buy a new one, I threw that b#### at her face.”

According to Chrisean Rock, she still has an unreleased, unfinished feature verse by Coi Leray but the song never came out after the two women fell out. Rock claimed that Leray had a “hidden agenda” behind wanting to work together.

A clip of Chrisean’s comments went viral on social media this week. Eventually, Coi Leray decided to address the situation. The Republic recording artist called cap on the story. She posted, “Never got hit in the face with a phone in my life.”

Last month, Jason Lee published an interview with Blueface and his current fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis. That episode of The Jason Lee Show included Blueface implying that he had sex with Coi Leray. When Lee mentioned Leray’s name, Blue responded, “Been there, done that already.”