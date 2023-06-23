Coi Leray Doubles Down On Latto’s “PIODF” Lyrics Being Disrespectful

The “Players” hitmaker suggests women in Hip Hop should leave the beefing to the men.

It appears friction over Latto namedropping Coi Leray on “Put It On Da Floor” has not gone away. Leray has addressed the situation again.

“Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray,” rapped Latto on the original version of her “Put It On Da Floor” track. Latto premiered the record at the 2023 Coachella Festival. Initially, those lyrics did not sit well with Coi Leray. In response, she called out Latto on Twitter.

Leray tweeted, “Here you go [talking] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody’s BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this s### is never-ending.”

Coi Leray Expressed She May Have Overreacted

That same week in April saw Coi Leray slightly walk back her first reaction to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” bar. After many social media users expressed the namedrop was not meant to be a diss, Leray returned to Twitter to share more thoughts on the matter.

“Maybe I overreacted [I don’t know]. End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes. [Especially,] if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada. Mention b###### you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs,” posted Leray.

Then Latto used time during her Coachella Festival Weekend 2 set to address the controversy by saying she loved Coi Leray’s body. Leray responded with a “💯” emoji which seemed to signify the two women settled the growing tension.

“Don’t Compare Me To Nothing”

Hip Hop media personality Ebro Darden recently spoke to Coi Leray for Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio to promote the New Jersey native’s new self-titled album. The interview included Leray addressing Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” line.

“It’s not a sensitive conversation. I feel like it wasn’t more about the body, it was more of mentioning my name,” Coi Leray told Darden. She also said, “I’m about positivity. For real. And I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. And not only that, I feel like the problem with our community today is we be so quick to try to change things but we don’t do nothing to actually change anything.”

Coi Leray added, “So if we’re going to say we’re going to stop talking about bodies, then don’t mention anything about my body. Just period. Don’t compare me to nothing, don’t think about nothing. We’re not smoking on anything, it’s disrespect. And where I come from I just don’t like that.”

“The Rap Beefs Are For The Guys”

Additionally, Coi Leray went on to say she has learned that not every action needs a reaction. The 26-year-old “Players” hitmaker also offered advice for her fellow female rap stars. According to Leray, women in Hip Hop should not feud with each other.

“I don’t know, it’s starting to get old. The rap beefs are for the guys. You know, I don’t even think they should do it,” offered Leray. “Us artists, we kind of control the narrative. So if we just spend more time pushing that narrative we won’t give these headlines and these blogs no reason to go ahead and push this negative narrative. That’s something we got to come together on.”

Coi Leray’s second studio album, Coi, hit DSPs on Friday, June 23. The project includes contributions by David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, and Skillibeng. Late R&B/Soul icon James Brown received a feature credit on the “Man’s World” track.