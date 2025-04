Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray confirmed the gender of her baby with Trippie Redd, while the rapper shared a reveal of his own following their split.

Coi Leray has unveiled the gender of her baby with Trippie Redd through a maternity shoot, confirming she’s expecting a girl.

On Monday (April 14), the “Players” hitmaker posted a series of pink-themed photos on Instagram.

She captioned the post “GIRL MOM,” marking her first child and drawing a wave of congratulations from celebrities and supporters alike.

The announcement came after Leray revealed her pregnancy on New Year’s Day, sharing her excitement about motherhood with a glowing baby bump photo.

Trippie Redd, the child’s father, has yet to comment on the gender reveal.

The two are no longer together, having split earlier in 2025 following Leray’s public insinuations that Redd had been unfaithful during her pregnancy.

She shared emotional posts at the time, hinting at betrayal and heartbreak. Redd responded dismissively, laughing off the allegations on social media.

Meanwhile, Trippie Redd drew attention with a different kind of reveal on Monday.

He showed off a new diamond-encrusted septum ring on his own Instagram Story. The timing of his post raised eyebrows, but he did not mention Leray or the baby.

The pair’s relationship has been anything but quiet. Coi Leray and Trippie Redd first dated briefly in 2019 before a messy breakup.

In August 2024, they rekindled their romance and began sharing affectionate moments online, including photos of Redd cradling Leray’s growing belly. But by late January 2025, things unraveled again when Leray accused him of cheating.

As of February, the two remain separated but continue to share glimpses of their personal lives through music and social media.