Columbus Short Claims Diddy “Tried” Him In Los Angeles: “I’m Snitching”

The former ‘Scandal’ star has faced abuse allegations in the past as well.

It has been a rough few weeks for Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Revolt network founder faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and various forms of abuse. Columbus Short also suggested that Diddy made unwanted sexual advances towards him.

On Friday (December 1), Columbus Short posted a video about Diddy to his Instagram page. The clip included the Stomp the Yard actor recalling an alleged phone call from the Hip-Hop mogul.

“I’m snitching. I’m snitching in the kitchen. Diddy, I gotta tell on him.” Short started. “He tried it on me. So I know it’s true. I was married. My ex-wife. I got a phone call in the middle of the night, about 2:30 in the morning.”

The ex-choreographer for Britney Spears also added, “I picked up the phone. It was Diddy. He said, ‘Hey man, we didn’t see you at the BET Awards. What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m in bed with my wife.'”

According to Columbus Short, Diddy responded by letting the former Scandal cast member know that he was staying at a hotel in Beverly Hills. Short then continued, “I said, ‘Who’s over there?’ He said, ‘Just me.'”

Columbus Short’s story cannot be confirmed at this time. His Instagram caption did lead some people to believe the 41-year-old entertainer was just trolling. Short wrote, “DIDDY DO IT? #LostFiles #backonmyfunnyshit.”

However, Claudio Jordan seemed to take what Short had to say seriously. The television personality commented, “A LOT of people got stories about this man. Like I said on my show…. A LOT of PEOPLE (not just women) have been keeping his secrets. Smh at him inviting you over to an after-party of one!”

This is not the first time Columbus Short publicly shared alleged private details about another celebrity. For example, Short claimed he hooked up with Pop superstar Britney Spears and that her parents referred to him as a “n#####.”

In addition, multiple women accused Columbus Short of being abusive. Police have detained the Kansas City native on more than one occasion following accusations of domestic violence by his partners.

Short pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in 2014. As a result, he had to perform 30 days of community service. His then-estranged wife, Tanee McCall-Short, also received an order of protection.

Los Angeles authorities charged Columbus Short with domestic violence and child endangerment in 2022. Short confirmed having a physical altercation with his wife, Aida Abramyan. However, prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.