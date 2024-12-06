Consequence Closes Out “Blood Stain” Trilogy With Ghostface Killah, Rick Ross, Jim Jones & 38 Spesh

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Consequence drops more heat to finish the year off strong.

Consequence wraps up his critically acclaimed Blood Stain trilogy with the explosive third installment. “Blood Stain III” enlists an all-star lineup featuring Ghostface Killah, Rick Ross, Jim Jones, and 38 Spesh.

Over a sped-up soulful Kanye West production, Cons and his fellow legends deliver relentless bars.

“When I was 38, I was 38 special / Now everyday we hustle, what else do you expect,” raps Cons, weaving his life story into the track.

He continues, “And the year before that I met Jimmy and The Set / When Dame and Biggs had us flying on the jets.”

Earlier in the week, he debuted one of the verses on AllHipHop’s IG page and the community instantly gravitated to the 38 Speesh unique lyricism.

The track comes on the heels of “What Has America Done,” a hard-hitting, politically charged song that features Chuck D of Public Enemy. The song, came out as Donald Trump was elected president, serving as a bold state-of-the-union address.

With Blood Stain III, Consequence doesn’t just cap off a trilogy—he cements his legacy. With his son Caiden The Crownholder on deck, there is certainly more to come.