Shaq Co-Signs Consequence’s 11-Year-Old Son Caiden The Crownholder’s Latest Single “FVC”

Consequence’s young son Caiden the Crownholder has caught the attention of Shaquille O’Neal. Earlier this week, the NBA legend shared a snippet of Caiden’s latest video, “FVC.” The short clip showed the prodigious young rapper firing off his lyrics as the video jumped around from a parking lot to a convenience store to a city street.

Consequence, always the proud father, re-shared Shaq’s post to his own Instagram account and added in the caption: “Ask my guy @shaq. He Know The VIBES. IT’S UPPPPP. Thanks for the post beloved. FVC (Facts vs Cap).”

Cons tells AllHipHop, “Year by year, Caiden has been working at his craft which has evolved from rapping to now producing as well. So to see his hard work be recognized by Shaq during the NBA Playoffs is a priceless co-sign that money can’t buy!”

As Consequence noted, it’s the middle of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Shaq’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are working on eliminating defending champions, the Golden State Warriors.

As for Caiden, all signs are pointing to a promising future. Watch the “FVC” video below.