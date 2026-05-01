Really Jae’Won Says He’s Owed What the Industry Never Gave Jadakiss

Really Jae’Won says his rap career is about reclaiming every dollar, opportunity, and moment he believes the industry denied Jadakiss.

The son of Yonkers rap icon Jadakiss is entering the music industry with a specific agenda: collect what he says his father was cheated out of.

“I want everything my pops was robbed of,” Really Jae’Won said in a recent interview with AllHipHop. “If he was supposed to get five million and got two and a half, I need the rest. I need every dollar, every moment.”

The emerging rapper, speaking with AllHipHop CEO Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, framed his career less as a bid for fame than as a reclamation project — one rooted in the financial grievances and industry politics that shadowed his father’s rise.

Jadakiss, a founding member of The LOX, spent years entangled in contractual disputes after signing with Bad Boy Records before eventually moving to Ruff Ryders Entertainment. Those negotiations became a defining episode in hip-hop’s broader conversation about artist ownership and label control — one Jae’Won said he has studied closely.

“Whatever he was shortchanged on, I need it,” he said. “Whatever didn’t hit the way it should have, I need that too.”

Jae’Won, the eldest of five siblings, said the stakes extend well beyond his own ambitions.

“I’m here to build my family’s legacy,” he said. “I got my little sister, the twins, my baby sister — I need it for all of us.”

Despite his father’s standing as one of Hip-Hop’s most respected lyricists, Jae’Won said he has deliberately avoided trading on the family name.

“I could say I’m Jadakiss’ son all day,” he said. “People don’t care unless they see me with him. I want them to respect me for me.”

Jae’Won has described himself as one of his father’s most demanding critics and said a piece of advice from Jadakiss continues to shape his approach: “Let life happen.”

With new music out and a sharpening profile in the culture, Jae’Won is presenting himself not merely as a next-generation act, but as unfinished business.

“I need everything,” he said. “I’m here to get it all.”