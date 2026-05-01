Fugees Rapper Pras Starts 14-Year Prison Sentence For Money Laundering

Pras Michel walks into federal prison to serve 14 years after conviction on money laundering and illegal lobbying charges tied to Malaysian financier Jho Low.

Pras walked into Federal Correctional Institution Safford in Arizona on April 30 to start serving a 14-year federal prison sentence, marking the end of a years-long legal battle that transformed the Fugees member’s life.

The Grammy-winning rapper was convicted in April 2023 on 10 counts including money laundering, illegal lobbying, campaign finance violations, witness tampering, and acting as an unregistered agent of China, stemming from his involvement with Malaysian financier Jho Low, who’d been accused of stealing $4.5 billion from a state fund.

His legal team is already preparing an appeal, with his spokesperson Erica Dumas telling the world that Michel’s rights were violated and the truth was obscured during the trial process.

The charges traced back to 2012, when federal prosecutors said Michel began funneling money from Low into illegal contributions to President Obama’s reelection campaign and later lobbying efforts aimed at the Trump administration to stop investigating the financier.

Prosecutors claimed Michel received over $100 million from Low and used it to peddle influence across multiple government agencies, including the White House and FBI.

According to Rolling Stone, Michel’s defense team argued the FARA-related charges were vigorously contested, but the jury sided with the government’s case.

Before surrendering, Michel spent time with family and made a notable appearance at Kanye West’s April 3 concert in Los Angeles, where he hung out in a suite with Dave Chappelle and Eryka Badu and sang along with Lauryn Hill during her performance.

The moment felt significant given the tension between Michel and his former Fugees bandmates, though he’d dropped a lawsuit against Hill in March.

His spokesperson emphasized that Michel doesn’t go out much, noting he’s vegan, doesn’t drink, and doesn’t smoke, making his final weeks of freedom relatively quiet before the prison doors closed.

Michel’s attorney Peter Zeidenberg told the BBC that the sentence is “completely disproportional” compared to his co-defendants, pointing out that Elliott Broidy was pardoned, George Higginbotham received three months probation, and Nicki Lum Davis got 24 months.

The appeal process is in its early stages, and Dumas says Michel will fight it from inside, though the case involves thousands of files and complex legal arguments that could take years to resolve.