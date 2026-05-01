Jalen Brunson Rips Boosie From His Courtside Seat After Epic Collision

Lil Boosie gets knocked off his chair when Jalen Brunson crashes into him during the Knicks’ historic 47-point halftime lead over the Hawks.

Lil Boosie brought the energy to State Farm Arena on Thursday night, and by the time the Knicks finished dismantling the Hawks with an 83-36 halftime lead, the legendary rapper had become the most talked-about storyline of the entire playoff matchup.

Boosie wasn’t just courtside watching the game unfold, he created the perfect backdrop for what would become an unforgettable moment when Jalen Brunson crashed directly into Boosie’s chair near the end of the second half.

After the collation Boosie and Brunson exchanged words, before Brunson ripped him out of his chair and threw him on the floor playing around.

Boosie laid on the ground pretending like he was injured, acting like he was shocked over the dust up, milking every moment of attention the collision grabbed.

What made this moment even more significant was how it perfectly captured the intensity and physicality that’s defined this entire series between New York and Atlanta.

Mitchell Robinson and Dyson Daniels had already been ejected in the second quarter after getting tangled up, setting the tone for a game where bodies were flying and nobody was backing down from contact.

The Knicks’ dominance was so overwhelming that OG Anunoby scored 26 points on near-perfect shooting, and Brunson orchestrated the offense with surgical precision, finding cutters and running pick-and-roll actions that left Atlanta’s defense completely helpless.

The Hawks couldn’t establish any offensive rhythm, with CJ McCollum’s shot not falling and Onyeka Okongwu struggling to find space down low.

New York’s defensive intensity forced turnovers that turned into easy transition buckets, and by halftime, the game was already decided.

According to ESPN, the 47-point halftime lead was the largest in NBA playoff history, a record that will likely stand for years.

The Knicks went on to crush the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 in an embarrassing, historical blowout.

Boosie’s presence at State Farm Arena throughout this series was a constant source of entertainment.

As for the Knicks, they Will face off against the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers/ Boston Celtics series, which will happen on Saturday.