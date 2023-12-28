Consequence Demands Apology From Kanye West Over “Slap In The Face”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Consequence felt disrespected by Kanye West after supporting the mercurial rapper/producer for many years.

Kanye West’s longtime collaborator Consequence wanted an apology from the controversial artist. Consequence aired out his frustrations with Ye in an Instagram post on Thursday (December 28).

“I have always lent my love, support and expertise to YE since ConMan Productions circa 2002,” Consequence wrote. “So @kanyewest NEVER again say in public or to others in private that you are ALONE. That’s the biggest SLAP IN THE FACE you could give to your TEAM.”

He continued, “Guys like me, Don C, Monop, GL, Doe, IBN, Arrow and even Virgil (RIP) have given you big portions of our Adult lives so that we could all be ‘The Bulls.’ But we didn’t help you become Jordan so you could turn into Jerry Krause and start playing 3D Musical chairs wit da bros!!! You can be the one with the Money. And even the Power. But I will always need my RESPECT. If you can apologize to the Jewish community in Hebrew… Then maybe you should apologize to a few of your guys in English.”

Earlier this week, Kanye issued an apology for his antisemitic remarks. The message was written in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

The apology received a mixed reaction. The Anti-Defamation League considered it a positive start if Kanye continued the “long journey” of making amends for his antisemitism. The American Jewish Committee criticized the apology for being inaccessible and expressed concerns about it simply being a ploy for attention.