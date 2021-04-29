Cordae Celebrates Getting Felony Charge Over Breonna Taylor Protest Expunged

The feds are launching an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In July 2020, Cordae Dunston was arrested during a protest on behalf of slain EMT Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers in her own home. The Maryland-bred emcee was accused of committing a felony and a misdemeanor.

Cordae, along with Texas rapper Frazier “Trae Tha Truth” Thompson and other activists, were detained outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Authorities charged the protestors with intimidating a participant in a legal process which is a Class D felony.

According to Cordae, he no longer has to worry about having a criminal record connected to his advocacy against police violence. The Lost Boy album creator took to Twitter to announce his attorney reportedly got the alleged offense wiped out.

“My felony finally got expunged today S/O to my lawyer [crossed finger emoji],” tweeted Cordae on Wednesday morning.

Concerned citizens from around the country traveled to Louisville over the last year in order to bring awareness to the tragic killing of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old African-American woman was gunned down by three plain-clothed cops as they executed a “no-knock” warrant for someone that did not live at the location.

Officer Jonathan Mattingly was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for putting Taylor’s neighbors in jeopardy. None of the officers were charged for the death of Taylor. Grand jurors later claimed the grand jury was not even presented with the option of indicting the cops for homicide.

Republican KY AG Daniel Cameron faced significant criticism for not pursuing more serious charges against Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Trae Tha Truth, Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams were arrested at another #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor protest directed at Cameron in August.

Over the last year, numerous Hip Hop artists have used their respective platforms to show support for Taylor’s family and to call on elected officials to pursue a murder case against the officers involved in her death. Doja Cat, Cardi B, Jack Harlow, Bun B, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, and Megan Thee Stallion are among the celebrities who have taken action on behalf of Breonna Taylor.

This week, newly appointed United States Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed the Department of Justice is launching a federal probe into the Louisville Metro Police Department. Garland said, “The investigation will assess whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful, expressive activities.”