Cordae Drops “FABEV Freestyle” Ahead Of ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ Album Release

The DMV-raised rhymer is seven days away from presenting his second LP.

Cordae is set to let loose his sophomore album, From A Bird’s Eye View, on January 14. Before that LP lands next Friday, the Maryland-bred emcee presented a new loosie for his fans.

A video for Cordae’s “FABEV Freestyle (The Heart Pt 4)” hit YouTube last night. The Simon David and Travis Colbert-directed visuals feature the Atlantic recording artist roaming through Paris, France.

“I’ll reinsure what u already knew on January 14th. #FromaBirdsEyeView 🦅🦅👁,” wrote Cordae on Instagram. From A Bird’s Eye View is the follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-nominated The Lost Boy.

Cordae first began making waves in the music industry in 2018 by remixing Eminem’s “My Name Is” and responding to J. Cole’s “1985” with his own song “Old N#####.” Last year, Cordae presented Just Until…, a 4-track EP that featured Q-Tip and Young Thug.

Originally going by Entendre and later YBN Cordae, some of the Suitland native’s earliest work includes mixtapes such as I’m So Anxious and I’m So Anonymous. The Hi Level label owner eventually removed the YBN from his stage name after parting ways with the Young Boss N##### collective.

From A Bird’s Eye View is expected to host collaborations with R&B singer-songwriters H.E.R. and Anderson. Paak. The singles “Super” and “Sinister” featuring Lil Wayne dropped in 2021. Last year also saw Cordae score his first Hot 100 entry, thanks to his contribution to Eminem’s “Killer (Remix).”