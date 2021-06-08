Cordae Earns First Hot 100 Entry As A Feature On Eminem’s “Killer (Remix)”

On May 28, Eminem dropped a remix to his Music to Be Murdered By – Side B track “Killer” featuring Cordae and Jack Harlow. The collaboration opened at #62 on this week’s Hot 100 chart.

“Killer (Remix)” marks the first time Cordae made it onto the Billboard rankings of America’s most popular songs. The DMV-bred emcee previously peaked at #13 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 2019’s The Lost Boy.

Cordae’s The Lost Boy garnered a Best Rap Album nomination and “Bad Idea” was up for Best Rap Song at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. His Just Until… EP featuring Q-Tip and Young Thug arrived on April 22 of this year.

“Racks” by H.E.R. and Cordae crested at #23 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart. The duo also teamed up for “Lord Is Coming.” Both songs appear on H.E.R.’s I Used to Know Her compilation.

Cordae has been teasing his sophomore studio LP From A Bird’s Eye View. The 23-year-old Atlantic recording artist and H.E.R. are expected to reunite on that project.

“[H.E.R. and I] got a bunch of songs together in the can. Whenever we create, it’s always something dope. H.E.R and Anderson [.Paak], I love being in the studio with them because they’re actual musicians to the highest level though,” said Cordae.

Eminem has scored 91 songs on the Hot 100 chart throughout his career. The Shady Records co-founder’s catalog currently contains five #1 singles and 22 Top 10 songs. He also has 10 #1 albums.

Jack Harlow reached the Top 5 of the Hot 100 in 2020 when “Whats Poppin (Remix)” with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne rose to #2. Harlow’s Thats What They All Say album debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200.