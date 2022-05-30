D.L. Hughley Says Mo’Nique Is The Problem After She Blasted Him Onstage Over Contract Dispute Claim 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

D.L. Hughley responded to Mo’Nique after she fired off at him: “At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned.”

D.L. Hughley has responded to Mo’Nique after she tore into him during a comedy show over an alleged contract dispute.

Both comedians were on the bill at The Comedy Explosion at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday night (May 28). While on stage, Mo’Nique had some choice words for D.L. Hughley, claiming she was due to headline the event. However, due to a disagreement it didn’t pan out that way.

“That’s what the m############ contract says,” she says during a video circulating online. “Mo’Nique is to be the last m############ person on the got damn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for.”

She then went further, calling him out for previous comments he made about her. “What kind of real n#### would ever attack a got damned black woman?” She then said that she felt bad for his wife, “N#### your name is D.L., what the f### does it stand for?” Further, implying his initials hint at him being secretly gay she asked, ”How far are you bending over n####? On the DL.” Check out the clip below.

Part 1. Comedian Mo’Nique is lashing out at fellow comedian DL Hughley over the terms of her contract. pic.twitter.com/I46zDj3yoz — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 29, 2022

However, D.L. Hughley said he was always the headline act and agreed to work with her “against my better judgment.” he took to Instagram to share his response.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused,” he began. “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.”

He then questions if Mo’Nique herself is “the problem” at the center of her many public disputes. “Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned.”

While he claimed to have no prior issue with Mo’Nique he was not here for her complaining about a contract dispute during her set. “I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next…”