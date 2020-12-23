DaBaby Plans Rap Retirement In Five Years

(AllHipHop News)
Hip-Hop newcomer DaBaby is already looking ahead to his rap retirement, insisting he wants to be working solely behind the scenes in just five years.
The “Rockstar” hitmaker, real name Jonathan Kirk, only began experiencing mainstream success last year, before blowing up in 2020, but he already knows he doesn’t want to be holding the mic for very long.
Instead, DaBaby wants to focus on the next generation of artists, via his own record label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.
He currently has five artists on his roster – rappers Stunna 4 Vegas, KayyKilo, Wisdom, and Rich Dunk, as well as DJ K.i.D, and DaBaby is confident there are big things to come for the firm in the near future.
His prediction could very well come true if his proteges mirror his work ethic, after recording track after track prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, which allowed him to keep releasing new music and stay relevant even while he wasn’t able to tour.