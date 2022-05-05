DaBaby Won’t Face Charges For Home Intruder Shooting

Police decided not to file any charges after investigating a shooting that occurred at DaBaby’s North Carolina mansion.

DaBaby avoided criminal charges for allegedly shooting a trespasser at his North Carolina home.

The Troutman Police Department announced it closed its investigation into the shooting on Thursday (May 5). Authorities cleared DaBaby, opting to not file any charges.

“The investigation into the shooting incident that occurred at 135 Stillwater Drive on April 13, 2022, has been completed and closed,” police said. “Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time.”

An intruder was shot at DaBaby’s mansion in April. Although police never publicly identified the gunman, DaBaby took credit for the shooting in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Chose not to take a n*gga life the other day & it felt great,” he wrote. “Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”

The Interscope Records artist won’t face any charges for the shooting, but he recently picked up a felony battery charge for another incident. The controversial rapper allegedly attacked a man named Gary Prager, a property owner who rented a home to DaBaby in Runyon Canyon, California.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, pleaded not guilty to battery. He also accused Prager of using the n-word and lying to the police.