DaBaby’s Bowling Alley Brawl Case Stalls

Back in February, footage of DaBaby and his crew attacking DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon “Bill$” Curiel, spread across the internet. Reports suggested police officers began investigating the violent incident that took place at a Los Angeles-area bowling alley.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials have hit a snag in the case at the moment. Apparently, Brandon Bill$ decided not to assist with the assault investigation.

The celebrity news website claims despite the fact the brawl was filmed, investigators are finding it difficult to move forward with the case without cooperation from the alleged victim. The investigation is said to be active.

Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk and Danielle “DaniLeigh” Curiel have a child together. Over the last several months, both recording artists faced accusations of physical abuse against each other. Brandon Bill$ also claimed DaBaby assaulted his sister before challenging him to a charity boxing match.

Last November, Charlotte, North Carolina officials charged DaniLeigh with two counts of simple assault after DaBaby called the authorities during an alleged domestic dispute. However, DaBaby stated he did not want to press charges against the mother of his child.

While Brandon Bill$ apparently refuses to work with Los Angeles County officers, the 29-year-old “BUM BUM” performer did sue DaBaby. Bill$ wants compensation for medical bills costs and emotional distress. DaBaby’s attorney, Drew Findling, called the lawsuit a “quick money grab.”

Meanwhile, DaBaby dropped his latest body of work on March 4. The Better than You collaborative mixtape with YoungBoy Never Broke Again peaked at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. DaBaby insisted Better than You is the best joint project since Jay-Z and Kanye West’s classic Watch The Throne.