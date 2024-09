Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder suffered a serious faux pas on Thursday (September 5), when his teeth fell out mid-sentence during an Instagram Live stream.

Dame Dash suffered a serious faux pas on Thursday (September 5), when his teeth fell out mid-sentence during an Instagram Live stream. He just happened to be calling out 50 Cent at the time, and the television mogul wasted no time clowning the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder.

Now, Dame Dash has come forward with an explanation for his dental mishap. In a video posted to his Instagram account, Dash insisted they weren’t dentures but were grillz instead.

“First of all, s### is not dentures; these are my grills,” he said, pointing to the diamond grill covering his top row of teeth. He then revealed he’s had dental implants for more than 20 years and is in need of the required oral surgery to get them replaced. Dame admitted he’s overdue for the procedure and demonstrated on camera how easily his implants come out by removing them along with his diamond grill. Despite being the butt of jokes, Dash is taking it all in stride.

“You know, I thought it was hilarious,” he said. “I didn’t try to edit it. I think it’s good for jokes and s###.”

Dame Dash addresses the people roasting him online about his teeth falling out and pulls out his grill and teeth to reveal he has teeth implants. pic.twitter.com/ErID93pqFo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 6, 2024

Dame Dash was challenging 50 Cent to a “mogul battle” not long after he made comments about Dame Dash being broke.

He made a reference to 50 Cent remembering how he once told him a million dollars isn’t a lot of money. “Hell no it ain’t no money,” he began. “N#### I owe $8 million in taxes right now to one state. A million ain’t going to help me. I can’t even have no money until I make at least 16 million.”

Dame went on to say that he wouldn’t have acknowledged him if he didn’t consider him a “worthy” opponent, but he wants to test 50 Cent to see if he’s “the real deal.” Almost immediately after uttering the sentence, he started to choke and his teeth fell out of his mouth. “Oh God,” he said while fixing his grill and handing the camera to someone else.

50 Cent laughed at Dame Dash’s expense just hours after the clip went viral, writing, “Wow ya man teeth fell out his mouth LOL. what a week, all roads lead to Shreveport let’s work. LMAO.” He then used Dash’s embarrassing moment for a social media montage. The video also featured Desiigner and Hurricane Chris, both of whom have dissed 50 Cent in recent weeks.