Damn! Cardi B Spills Out Of Pink Latex & Has Everyone Going Crazy

Cardi B drops fire behind-the-scenes pics in pink latex crop top & briefs for Little Miss Drama tour. Fans can’t handle the heat!

‌Cardi B just dropped some damn fire behind-the-scenes shots that got the whole internet losing their s###.

The Bronx queen served up pure latex perfection for her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour shoot, and she looks absolutely bodacious.

The “WAP” rapper posted the steamy pics on her @littlemissdrama Instagram account. Cardi’s rocking a glossy pink latex crop top that’s hugging her curves just right.

She paired that bad boy with matching high-waisted latex briefs that show off her killer figure. It’s giving off futuristic Barbie-meets-dominatrix energy.

But wait, there’s more.

This woman went all out with coordinating latex opera gloves, thigh-high boots, and a sleek choker. Her platinum blonde hair is flowing long and straight, while those dramatic lashes and sculpted makeup make her look like a damn goddess.

The shoot went down on a dreamy pink satin set that’s giving major editorial vibes. One pic shows Cardi sitting all statuesque and composed like the queen she is.

Another shot captures the behind-the-scenes chaos with stylists and crew adjusting her look.

The Little Miss Drama tour kicks off in just 23 days, and these latex shots are part of the creative rollout. Cardi’s been grinding hard in rehearsals, posting workout videos and behind-the-scenes content to build hype.

Cardi captioned the post: “The set up.. vs THE SHOTS 🎥 💕| Just some BTS of the #LittleMissDrama tour shoot as we continue the countdown! 23 days away! Are you as excited as we are?”

The Little Miss Drama tour represents Cardi’s return to major live performances after focusing on family and new music. She’s promised fans an unforgettable show with costume changes, special effects, and surprise guests.

The tour starts February 13 in Miami and hits 30 cities across North America.