Daphne Joy Deletes Social Media Post Accusing 50 Cent Of Rape & Assault 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Back in April, Daphne Joy accused 50 Cent of rape and assault after he sought sole custody of their 11-year-old son.

Daphne Joy is reportedly attempting to patch things up with 50 Cent, scrubbing her Instagram account of allegations she made accusing him of rape and assault.

In April, Joy detailed her allegations in an Instagram post. Her claims followed 50 Cent filing for full custody of their son after Joy was identified as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers in a lawsuit filed by producer Lil Rod.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she wrote. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor … You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

50 Cent denied Joy’s claims.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” he said. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

50 Cent also filed a defamation lawsuit against Daphne Joy, accusing her of trying to “destroy his personal and business reputation” in his lawsuit. He said his lawyers demanded a retraction, but Joy allegedly refused unless he gave her millions of dollars and dropped the custody case.

However, according to TMZ, a source confirmed Daphne Joy deleted the post ” in an attempt to smooth things over with 50 Cent, for the sake of their son.”