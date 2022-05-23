Dave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee Said He Was “Triggered” By The Comedian’s Jokes 

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle revealed it was another comedian’s crude joke that pushed him over the edge that night.

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month said he was “triggered” by the comedian’s jokes about the LGBTQ community. He was also upset by his jokes about homelessness but claims he never wanted to hurt Chappelle.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Isaiah Lee told The Post in a jailhouse interview. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

“I Wanted Dave Chappelle To Know It’s Not A Joke”

Lee, who is behind bars at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, said he expected to have a “good time” at the Netflix is a Joke Festival. However, his jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness angered and frustrated him. He was once homeless himself, and took exception to Chappelle joking about the subject. “I’m also a single dad and my son is five,” he explained. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

However, he said another comedian’s joke about pedophilia pushed him over the edge as it brought up memories of being molested as a teenager.

While he admits he had a replica handgun with a retractable knife on him that night, he says he didn’t have it out when he rushed the stage. He claims he carries the weapon for protection as he is also a “minor celebrity.” As reported by AllHipHop Isaiah Lee raps under the moniker Noname_trapper. He released a song named after Dave Chappelle in 2020.

Lee said reports that he suffers from mental health issues are “wrong” and “inaccurate,” despite his lawyer’s claim that he is receiving mental health services.

After the incident with Dave Chappelle went viral, Lee’s former roommate accused him of stabbing him last year, leading to further criminal charges against Lee.

“It was pretty much done,” Lee said of his case involving Dave Chappelle. “But it went from me probably only doing six months [in jail] and having to do community service and living in a transitional home … to possibly 15 or more years in jail,” he added. “My son will be big by the time I get out.”

No Regrets

Nonetheless, he has no regrets as he was able to speak out about homelessness, LGBTQ rights, and child sex abuse. He recalled his conversation with Dave Chappelle, who asked him why he did it backstage after the incident. “I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said,” Lee said. But he claims the comedian replied, “Now your story will die with you, son.”

“But he’s wrong,” Lee told The Post. “I’m sitting here talking to you about it.”