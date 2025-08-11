DDG Nearly Did A Backflip During Swatting Arrest At Paintball Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG was hauled off in cuffs at a desert paintball tournament after a swatting prank triggered a full-blown police response, turning a $25,000 competition into a viral spectacle.

The rapper and YouTuber was briefly detained Saturday (August 10) after law enforcement received a fake emergency call suggesting a serious threat at the event.

According to DDG, officers arrived in formation, weapons drawn, and ordered DDG to surrender.

“They came in tactical stance,” DDG said during a livestream recounting the moment. “I’m spooked,” he recalled. “It’s nowhere to go.”

The surreal moment was captured across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, with clips showing DDG being escorted in handcuffs.

The footage quickly spread online, prompting a wave of support and the hashtag “FREE DDG” to trend.

The rapper was eventually released without charges after authorities confirmed the call was a hoax.

DDG got released from police custody after someone SWATTED the streamer paintball event he was at 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/dMrb8Wbbhv — Spark (@SparkGMII) August 11, 2025

Swatting, a criminal act involving false reports to provoke armed police responses, has increasingly targeted public figures, including Nicki Minaj, iShowSpeed and Adin Ross.

DDG gave a dramatic play-by-play of the incident, revealing that the pressure almost got the better of him.

“My intrusive thought was telling me to do a backflip,” he said. “And I was genuinely considering it …That’s got to be the devil, right?”

The tournament, held at an outdoor venue in the desert, was a professional-level event with a $25,000 prize pool, adding to the chaos and attention surrounding the incident.