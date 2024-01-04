Dee-1 Condemns Viral Video Of Young Girls Rapping Drake & Sexyy Red’s “Rich Baby Daddy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Nasir Jones Hip-Hop Fellow calls for fans to stop supporting certain music.

Dee-1 has no issue expressing his views about rappers’ content and Hip-Hop culture in general. The New Orleans native has now turned his attention to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA.

On Tuesday (January 2), Dee-1 reposted a clip of a group of young girls rapping the lyrics to “Rich Baby Daddy.” The filmed karaoke performance also featured the kids dancing along to the music.

“This ain’t cool, man. And this ain’t cute,” Dee-1 stated in a video posted to social media. “But the real question is, what are we gonna do about it? It takes artists to make the music, it takes fans to support the music and it takes adults to figure out what they’re gonna expose their kids to.”

The Uno album creator also said, “So first off, as fans you gotta make sure you’re not supporting this and you’re not promoting this type of music. Matter of fact, you need to be vocal about the fact that you’re opposed to this if you really have a problem with it.”

Previously, Dee-1 took issue with rappers such as Meek Mill, Rick Ross and Jim Jones. A 2023 appearance on Sway In The Morning included Dee scolding the three entertainers. He accused them of glamourizing violence in their lyrics.

Meek Mill responded to the Emmy Award nominee. In addition, Rick Ross and Jim Jones fired back at Dee-1. The ordeal eventually led to the musician/educator releasing “Lines Drawn” which he claimed represented a shift in the rap genre.

“I did this song as a response to the industry being so shaken by me drawing a line in the sand and saying that we need some accountability for the messages we’re glorifying inside Hip-Hop,” Dee-1 explained in December 2023.