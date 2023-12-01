Dee-1 Addresses His Critics On “Lines Drawn” After Clashing With Meek Mill, Rick Ross & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“This is part one, there’s more on the way.”

Dee-1’s critique of certain recording artists turned into a month-long back-and-forth. The New Orleans-bred musician/educator further addressed the situation in his new “Lines Drawn” song.

“I did this song as a response to the industry being so shaken by me drawing a line in the sand and saying that we need some accountability for the messages we’re glorifying inside Hip-Hop,” Dee-1 explained.

The 34-year-old social activist, born David Augustine, continued, “This is part one, there’s more on the way. A shift is happening from a genre and cultural perspective.”

Tufts University student Jalen Hill filmed the official “Lines Drawn” music video. Hill enrolled in Dee-1’s “The Intersection of Hip Hop and Social Change” course at the institution.

Dee-1 made headlines in October following an appearance on Sway In The Morning. At one point in the interview, the UNO album creator called out three of his fellow rappers, specifically Meek Mill.

“Jim Jones, you can do better, brother. I love you too much to not be honest with you. Rick Ross, you can do better, brother. Meek Mill, you can do better, brother,” Dee-1 stated.

He also said, “I love you too much to not be honest with you. Are you the face of prison reform? Or are you sitting here on your new song with Ross talking about getting somebody murked and shot at the red light?”

Meek Mill, Rick Ross and Jim Jones each responded to Dee-1’s criticism. In addition, Benny The Butcher jumped into the conversation after Dee called out Hip-Hop culture for glorifying “coke rappers.”