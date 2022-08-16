Desus Nice Guest Hosts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The New Yorker presents a monologue on Trump, Biden, and a high bear.

Last month, Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker parted ways with his longtime creative partner Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez. The former Desus & Mero co-host recently took on another temporary late-night hosting gig.

Desus Nice filled in as a replacement for Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Bronx-raised comedian used his monologue to briefly address his departure from the Showtime network.

“Listen, it’s weird to be hosting a show on network TV because I was on Showtime for the past four years, where they pretty much let you say whatever the f### you want,” stated Desus Nice. “Guillermo, can I say whatever the f### I want on ABC?”

Desus Nice also touched on other topics during the opening portion of last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! He joked about the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

In addition, the nearly 12-minute segment covered President Joe Biden, a buzzed bear, and more. Desus also talked to people on the street to get their thoughts on Los Angeles versus New York City.

The rest of the show also featured Desus Nice interviewing Emmy nominee Jerrod Carmichael and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. The host later introduced “Lullabye” performer Grace Ives.

On July 18, the verified Desus & Mero Twitter account revealed the series was coming to an end. Desus Nice confirmed the news by tweeting, “Shouts to Showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. Proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come…”