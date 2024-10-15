EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Accused Of Violent Rape At “One More Chance” Music Video Party  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new assault claims from a woman who claims the mogul attacked her at a party in 1995.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee’s law firm on Monday (October 14). According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, a Jane Doe accuser claimed Diddy beat and raped her during a party for the music video for “One More Chance” by Notorious B.I.G. in New York in 1995.

Jane Doe claims Diddy asked to speak to her privately and took her to a bathroom where she expected an “innocent conversation.” Doe says Diddy began kissing her, leaving her “uncomfortable and confused.” She claims Diddy “advanced aggressively,” when asked to slow down.

“When Plaintiff attempted to pull away, he violently struck her, slamming her head against the wall and causing her to fall to the floor,” the filing states. “Disoriented and in pain, Plaintiff tried to escape, but Combs hit her again, making it nearly impossible for her to move. Combs then lifted her dress and raped her vaginally while she lay helpless on the floor. Plaintiff tried to resist, but her injuries and shock left her powerless.”

Once the alleged attack was over, Doe claims Diddy threatened her, saying, “You better not tell anyone about this, or you will disappear.” Scared for her life, Doe remained in the bathroom “in a state of shock, fear, and shame” and in “intense pain” from the blows.

She eventually left the bathroom and the party. Doe “kept the assault secret, fearing retaliation from Combs and Combs Business.”

Jane Doe sought damages for physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm.

Diddy Denies Allegations: “The Truth Will Prevail”

The lawsuit was one of at least six filed by Buzbee’s law firm on Monday. Diddy’s lawyers denied the allegations.

“The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity,” they said. “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Diddy remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution in September. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.