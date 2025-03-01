Diddy Accused Of Turning White Party Into Nightmare By Raping Woman In Front Of Guests

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy turned a woman’s hopes and dreams for success into a nightmare during a crazy incident at one of his now infamous white parties.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ once-lavish White Party in the Hamptons—a playground for the music industry elite—allegedly hid a nightmarish secret.

A newly filed lawsuit accuses the embattled music mogul of drugging and raping a woman in plain sight while guests partied around them, oblivious to the horror unfolding behind closed doors.

The woman, identified as the plaintiff, claims she was just 24 years old in 1999 when she was lured into Diddy’s orbit under the guise of networking for her music scouting business.

What should have been a golden opportunity turned into a grotesque ordeal inside a house filled with debauchery and unchecked power.

According to the lawsuit, Jay Stone invited the plaintiff to Diddy’s infamous Hamptons bash.

She had no idea that upon entering the sprawling estate, she would be stripped of her phone and left alone to navigate a space teeming with naked guests engaging in open sex acts.

The air was thick with excess, but what happened next was something far darker.

The complaint alleges that after consuming a second drink offered by Diddy, the plaintiff began to feel lightheaded, her body betraying her as the effects of what she believes was a spiked cocktail took hold.

She was then led to a room to “rest,” only to awaken in a state of paralysis as Diddy—fully naked—stood before her, masturbating while other men’s voices echoed in the background.

She could see, she could hear—but she could not move. The lawsuit claims Diddy raped her while she drifted in and out of consciousness, unable to fight back, unable to scream for help.

Other men allegedly entered and exited the room, laughing as the assault took place. When she finally regained full consciousness, she found herself dumped outside in a car, bruised, swollen, and robbed of her dignity.

A security guard, armed and unbothered, handed back her belongings and issued a chilling warning: she should feel grateful that Diddy had “picked her.”

He reportedly told her to accept what had happened and move on because no one would believe a “nobody” over a music industry kingmaker.

Terrified and traumatized, the woman confided in a friend, who urged her to go to the police. But the threat from Bad Boy founder’s enforcer loomed large, silencing her for over two decades—until now.

This lawsuit adds to an avalanche of allegations that have engulfed Diddy in recent months.

The Bad Boy Records founder is currently facing a federal indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and witness intimidation​.

Prosecutors accuse him of running a criminal enterprise designed to entrap, abuse, and silence victims while leveraging his billion-dollar empire as a shield.

According to court documents, Diddy’s alleged reign of terror included physical assaults, forced labor, kidnapping, and a sophisticated network of enablers who ensured his crimes remained buried.

While Diddy has denied all allegations against him, his legal troubles are far from over. He is slated to go to trial on the RICO charges in May.