Diddy Gushes Over His Daughters As Love Says First Words And Chance Goes To Prom 

Diddy is celebrating his youngest and eldest daughters as Chance and Love achieved significant childhood milestones.

Diddy’s youngest child just reached a significant milestone, and the doting father shared the moment with his followers on social media.

The Hip-Hop mogul welcomed baby daughter Love, who he shares with Dana Tran, last October and like many proud parents, Diddy regularly shares photos and videos of his little girl. So when his little girl said her first word, Diddy was over the moon and took to Instagram to announce the occasion.

On Sunday (May 21), The Bad Boy Records honcho shared a video of Love playing with Dana Tran, who lays on the floor as her baby girl playfully grabs her face while babbling away in baby talk.

“Breaking news!” Diddy penned in the caption. “Baby Love has just said her first words. She said, ‘DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!!’ Let’s go TWIN FLAME!!!!! I also won the bet! I hope you all are having a beautiful Sunday. #ProudDad Love 🖤✨⚡️💫.”

Meanwhile, just a few hours later the father of seven celebrated his oldest daughter, Chance, as she also reached a significant milestone. The teen shared a video showing her transformation as she heads off to prom.

“My baby Chance!!! All grown up 😅” Diddy wrote, sharing the video of his pretty model daughter.

Fans of the famous family could soon be seeing a lot more of them as the Combs tribe is reportedly working on a reality show. According to Page Six, Diddy and his family have already begun filming a series for Hulu tentatively titled Diddy + 7 in Los Angeles and Miami.