Diddy Shares New Precious Photos Of 3-Month-Old Baby Daughter Love 

“IM BIG LOVE! She’s BABY LOVE!!!,” Diddy wrote while sharing more photos of the newest member of the Coombs family.

Doting dad, Diddy returned to Instagram at the weekend to share a new series of photos of his adorable new arrival, Love, three months after her birth.

The proud father captured his seventh child smiling sweetly for the camera while sitting on a woman’s lap. In another photo, the baby girl can be seen wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib as she sits in a car seat.

The newest Coombs sibling is the apple of her father’s eye, with Diddy naming his daughter after himself. The Bad Boy Records mogul officially changed his middle name from “John” to “Love” in 2021. She also has Sean “Diddy” Combs’ first name as her middle name.

“IM BIG LOVE! She’s BABY LOVE!!!,” he captioned the post.

Diddy Announces Arrival Of Baby Love

Diddy surprised his fans after he took to Twitter to announce baby Love’s arrival last month. The little girl was born in October, but Diddy didn’t publicly reveal her birth for another two months.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,’ he tweeted on Dec. 10. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The mother was revealed to be a 28-year-old cybersecurity expert named Dana Tran.

Diddy treated fans to their first glimpse of Love last Christmas, unveiling his daughter in a family photo before showing her face days later.

Diddy unveils FIRST PHOTOS of newborn daughter Love's face pic.twitter.com/6Ae2piRfXM — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) December 27, 2022

While the public was surprised by the new arrival, Yung Miami – who is in a very public, open relationship with Diddy – admitted Diddy told her about baby Love before her birth in October.

“I think communication is the key,” she said during an episode of her show Caresha Please. “I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”

The City Girls rapper opened up about their connection earlier this month. “He’s very honest,” Yung Miami told People. “He’s upfront about everything, ain’t no secrets with him. Nothing in my face, everything in one. I can talk to him about it.”

She also revealed her shared faith with Diddy strengthens their bond.

“He takes me to church,” Miami said before adding, “We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”