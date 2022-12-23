Yung Miami Says News Of Diddy’s New Baby “Wasn’t A Surprise” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While Yung Miami said that folks were scared to come on Caresha Please, she happily sat in the hot seat to open up about Diddy’s new baby.

Young Miami had the heat turned up on her when G Herbo pulled up for the latest episode of her Caresha Please podcast.

While the City Girl usually does the grilling on her show, her guest placed Yung Miami firmly in the spotlight towards the end of the season 2 premiere episode. The Chicago native asked the question many fans wanted to know, questioning when she learned that her beau Diddy was expecting a new baby.

“Did you know about that baby before October?” Herbo said, referring to the month the Hip-Hop mogul’s sixth child was born. “Did you?” he pressed after Yung Miami attempted to laugh off the question.

“Yeah, I did,” Caresha admitted. “I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”

When Herbo asked if she would be pregnant next, Young Miami revealed she is open to having a baby.

“If it happens, I’m gonna do it,” she replied before adding that she’s not currently taking birth control. Check out the clip below and the episode and the end of the page.

Yung Miami On Diddy’s New Baby

OOOHH Yung Miami & G Herbo gettin’ to the SHMOKE on the next Caresha Please 👀🤣👀pic.twitter.com/KE58yzcKcO — Power 106 (@Power106LA) December 21, 2022

Yung Miami became the center of attention when Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, earlier this month. Many on social media called the “Good Love” hitmaker a “side chick,” leading Diddy to defend Yung Miami publicly.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy wrote on Twitter. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

“So think what you want,” he continued. “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

Yung Miami also clarified the situation, insisting she and Diddy share a mutual understanding.

“People think that I’m like a side chick and he just do whatever he want and I’m just head over heels. No it go both ways,” she said. “Ain’t nothing one sided over here.”

Nonetheless, this didn’t stop Yung Miami from reigniting her beef with Diddy’s former flame Gina Huynh.