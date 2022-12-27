Diddy Unveils His Baby’s Face To The World

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy posted photos of his daughter Love, revealing the infant’s face to the public after she celebrated her first Christmas.

Diddy allowed fans to see his daughter Love’s face on Tuesday (December 27).

The Bad Boy Records founder posted two pictures of his baby on Instagram. Diddy shared close-up shots of his daughter after his followers got a glimpse of her in the Hip Hop mogul’s family Christmas photo.

Love was born in October, but Diddy didn’t publicly reveal her birth until December. The mother of his child is a woman named Dana Tran.

Diddy’s relationship with Yung Miami became a topic of conversation since he fathered a child with another woman. Akademiks and Yung Miami’s old foe Gina Huynh trolled the City Girls member after learning about Love’s birth.

Akademiks called Yung Miami a side chick, which she denied. The two clashed online before Diddy addressed the matter on Twitter.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” he wrote. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Yung Miami discussed her situation with Diddy on her Caresha Please podcast. The Quality Control rapper said she wasn’t blindsided by his baby news.

“I think communication is the key,” she explained. “I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”

View Diddy’s photos of Love below.