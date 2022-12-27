Diddy Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter In Family Christmas Snap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy has shared the first glimpse of his newest bundle of joy, weeks after announcing the arrival of daughter Love.

Diddy dropped a bombshell earlier this month when he announced the arrival of his sixth child via social media.

The Hip-Hop mogul shared the news of his bundle of joy on Twitter, welcoming his baby daughter to the world. Now, Diddy has shared the first glimpse of the newest member of the Combs family in a sweet holiday snap.

While he is yet to reveal her face, Diddy shared a photo of Love surrounded by the rest of the Combs clan.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️” Diddy added in the caption. Check out the sweet snap below.

Diddy Announces The Arrival Of His Daughter

Diddy fans were stunned when he announced his newest child without warning in early December.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” Diddy wrote on social media announcing the news. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Word spread like wildfire, and soon people began speculating about Diddy’s relationship with his “Shawty Wop,” Yung Miami.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy penned on Twitter, defending the City Girls rapper. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

The topic came on during the latest episode of Caresha Please after special guest G Herbo turned the tables on the host, asking if she knew about Diddy’s baby before her birth in October.

“Yeah, I did,” Caresha admitted. “I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”

While Diddy has remained silent about Love’s mother, she is believed to be 28-year-old cyber security worker Dana Tran.