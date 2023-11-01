Diddy Reacts To Rumors That Will & Jada Smith Wanted A Threesome With Jennifer Lopez

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith continue to make news. Somewhat surprisingly, the former celebrity couple of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez is now entangled in the Smith’s gossip.

Diddy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his The Love Album: Off the Grid album. Kimmel questioned the Love Records founder about a rumor that he once wanted to fight Will Smith over Jennifer Lopez.

“I saw a guy on the internet the other day who said he used to be your security guard who said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?” Kimmel asked.

After giving the late-night talk show host a cold-eyed stare, Diddy responded, “This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here [laughs]… You really heard that? Nah… I don’t know what you’re talking about. Jimmy, I thought we were friends. Where did this interview just go?”

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dated for about two years between 1999 and 2001. The Hip-Hop mogul and the Bronx-bred actress/singer were involved in an infamous 1999 shooting incident at a Manhattan nightclub which reportedly led to their breakup.

In 2021, Lopez rekindled her “Bennifer” romance with Academy Award winner Ben Affleck after their headline-grabbing relationship in the mid-2000s. Additionally, Diddy is currently dating City Girls member and his “Gotta Move On” collaborator Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent press run for her New York Times best-selling Worthy memoir included the A Different World star revealing intimate details about her estranged marriage with Will Smith. Last month, Will declared he plans to support his “best friend” for the rest of his life.