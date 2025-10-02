Diddy Requests To Speak At Sentencing As Prosecutors Push For 11-Year Term

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy asked to speak at his sentencing in Manhattan, where prosecutors want over 11 years for his prostitution conviction.

Sean “Diddy” Combs wants his voice heard when he stands before a federal judge Friday (October 3) in Manhattan, asking the court to let him speak directly before learning his fate in a prostitution-related case that’s gripped the Hip-Hop world and beyond.

The 55-year-old mogul was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution after an eight-week trial.

Though he was acquitted of the more severe racketeering and sex trafficking charges, prosecutors are urging Judge Arun Subramanian to hand down a sentence of 135 months—just over 11 years—arguing the crimes are serious enough to warrant a lengthy prison term.

“His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over 10 years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear,” government attorneys wrote in a sentencing memo.

Diddy, who did not testify during the trial, now wants to address the court for the first time.

In a recent filing, his attorney, Teny Geragos, said, “The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs. He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible.”

The judge has already denied Diddy’s motions for a new trial and acquittal. However, Subramanian did allow him to wear civilian clothes during sentencing instead of a prison uniform.

Cassie Ventura Submits Victim Impact Statement Ahead Of Diddy Sentencing

The trial included testimony from multiple women who described years of alleged abuse, coercion and trauma tied to Diddy’s actions. Cassie Ventura, his former partner of over a decade, submitted a detailed victim impact statement describing their relationship as “a horrific decade of my life stained by abuse, violence, forced sex, and degradation.”

Ventura also said she relocated her family out of New York due to fear of retaliation. “I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial,” she wrote.

Another woman, Diddy’s former assistant, identified only as Mia, also submitted a statement detailing long-term emotional trauma.

She asked the judge to “deliver a sentence that takes into account the ongoing danger my abuser poses to me, and to others.”

Diddy is now trying to prevent Mia from speaking at the sentencing, claiming her appearance could unfairly influence the judge’s decision.

The sentencing is scheduled for Friday in Manhattan federal court.