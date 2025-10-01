EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Tries To Silence Mia From Speaking At Upcoming Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy attempted to block Mia from speaking at his sentencing, but the judge will now decide whether her voice will be heard in court on Friday.

Diddy is attempting to block his former assistant, Mia, from addressing the court during his sentencing on Friday in Manhattan, arguing that her presence would unfairly sway the judge.

The Hip-Hop mogul’s legal team filed an emergency motion on Wednesday (October 1), aiming to prevent Mia, one of his public accusers, from delivering a victim impact statement.

They claimed her testimony had already been heard during the trial and argued that allowing her to speak again would be “redundant and prejudicial.”

Prosecutors quickly opposed the move, accusing Diddy of trying to silence a survivor.

Mia, who previously testified in court, submitted a written letter describing years of alleged abuse.

“I am writing to you on behalf of my younger self…the little girl who once dreamed without fear…that little girl is gone. She was buried alive by an abuser,” she wrote.

She detailed how Diddy allegedly controlled every aspect of her life. “I needed his permission for everything—when I could sleep, when I could eat, when I could use the bathroom…He created a life where nothing was mine and I lived in constant fear because his moods could determine my right to exist.”

Mia also described the lasting psychological toll. “I live with chronic and severe PTSD, depression, and crippling anxiety. I suffer from deeply intrusive thoughts, derealization, panic attacks, night terrors, and insomnia…there were times when I did not want to live.”

Prosecutors argued that Mia’s voice still matters, regardless of the jury’s partial acquittal.

“Mia was brave to testify at trial and is even more brave to be willing to speak the truth at sentencing after the verdict,” prosecutors wrote. They added that the defense’s fear of a short statement “speaks volumes as to what it believes may be the impact of her telling the truth.”

Diddy’s attorneys claimed the jury’s decision to acquit him on some charges cast doubt on Mia’s credibility. They said her statement would do nothing “but to inflame the court against Mr. Combs.”

Mia pleaded for the judge to impose a sentence that reflects the full extent of the harm she says she endured.

“Please help us believe that justice can and does exist by holding our abuser fully accountable,” she wrote.

The sentencing comes just one day after a judge denied Diddy’s request to overturn his conviction. The court cited “overwhelming evidence” presented during the trial and found no grounds for either acquittal or a new trial.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a minimum sentence of 11 years. Diddy is also expected to address the judge directly during Friday’s hearing.