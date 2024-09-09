Diddy Resurfaces For Reunion With G. Dep In Harlem  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy has been keeping a low profile amid the ongoing lawsuits but recently popped out in Harlem to link G. Dep.

Diddy has reunited with G. Dep for the first time since the former Bad Boy Records artist was released from jail earlier this year.

G. Dep walked free in April after being granted clemency by New York’s governor following more than a decade behind bars. On Sunday (September 8), the embattled mogul linked his former signee during a trip to Harlem, New York. G. Dep posted a photo on Instagram of him and Diddy sitting on a stoop.

Diddy’s son Justin Combs also posted a video of their reunion on his Instagram Stories.

G. Dep was released amid the firestorm of sex trafficking, assault and other allegations surrounding Diddy.

During an interview with Fox 5 New York shortly after his release, G. Dep claimed he never witnessed the disturbing behavior detailed in the recent lawsuits against Diddy.

“I’m like, when? When did that happen?” he questioned. “We were in the studio for months on end,” he said, adding, “I don’t know where this is coming from.”

He also argued that Diddy should get the “benefit of the doubt” until the allegations can be proven in court. Furthermore, G. Dep revealed he wrote over 400 songs in jail and welcomed the opportunity to get back in the studio with Diddy.

“Got a lot of songs, bruh,” G. Dep said, addressing Diddy. “I’m looking for you so we can get, you know, some type of musical situation going.”