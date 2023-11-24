Diddy Says Latest Sex Assault Lawsuits Filed By “Scammers” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy claimed he’s the victim of a “money grab” from “scammers” attempting to exploit New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

Diddy has responded after a third woman filed a lawsuit accusing the Hip-Hop mogul of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s.

A Jane Doe accuser claimed Diddy and Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in 1991 or 1992 after they met at an event. She claimed she was given drinks before being “coerced into having sex with Combs.”

The suit claims the woman was “shocked and traumatized” following the alleged assault and she attempted to get dressed. However, she alleged that’s when “Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

She claimed her friend also confirmed she was allegedly “forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.”

The lawsuit also states that Diddy became violent when he saw her and her friend a couple of days after the alleged assaults.

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the woman claimed.

Diddy Claims Lawsuit Is A “Money Grab”

A spokesperson for Diddy denied the claims in a statement to AllHipHop.com.

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab,” the rep stated. “Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.”

Diddy’s spokesperson also addressed New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expired Thursday (November 23). The act allowed adult survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations. Diddy has been named in multiple lawsuits filed under the act.

“The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations,” Diddy’s spokesperson added.

Diddy swifty settled one lawsuit with his former partner Cassie Ventura within 24 hours of the filing. She accused him of sexual and physical abuse, and drugging, raping and sex trafficking her to multiple male prostitutes.

Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and assaulting her in 1991. Diddy vehemently denied the allegations through a spokesperson who claimed the suit was “purely a money grab.”