Diddy Secretly Recorded “Freak Offs” To Blackmail Celebrities, Accuser Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy would secretly record his celebrity guests during sexual encounters at his “Freak Off’ parties to use for blackmail.

A woman accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of grooming her is speaking out in a new interview, naming some of the A-List celebrities at his parties and claiming he would secretly record “Freak off” participants for blackmail purposes.

Shortly before Diddy’s arrest, Adria English filed both a lawsuit and criminal complaint accusing Diddy of grooming her into sex trafficking. She claimed he used her as “a sexual pawn for the pleasure and financial benefit of others” at his White Parties. English also alleged she was sexually assaulted and plied with alcohol laced with drugs at the parties, among other allegations.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, English opened up about Diddy’s famed “White Parties,” alleging she was trafficked to attendees over a five-year period. English claimed she had sex with some of the celebrities but didn’t name them.

Famous guests at these parties in Diddy homes in the Hamptons and Miami included Donald Trump, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes and Reverend Al Sharpton. She spotted Diana Ross at one bash with her son, Evan, who was a minor at the time.

According to English, “Freak Offs” were held away from the main bash, and many guests were oblivious to their existence.

“He would send them in a room with me or another sex worker, record it, and then hold that over that celebrity or that influential person’s head and then basically use me,” English told the outlet. “It was like high-class temping, if you will.”

She added, “He orchestrated it, he commanded it, he lined it up, he expected it, he manipulated it. He got money and yachts and planes all around the world based on me doing these favors.”

English claims Diddy secretly recorded sexual encounters to “blackmail everyone that he wanted a favor from or to keep at bay.”

Earlier this week, AllHipHop reported English was dropped by her attorneys, who claimed her “conflicting instructions” make it “unreasonably difficult” to represent her.

Diddy’s legal team denied the allegations.

“As we’ve said from the start, anyone can file a lawsuit without proof — and this case is a clear example of that,” the spokesperson said. “Adria English escalated things by filing false police reports and making baseless claims, using high-profile events as a backdrop to harm innocent people. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone.”

Diddy remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center following his arrest last month. He pleaded not guilty to three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. His legal team is attempting a third time at bail.