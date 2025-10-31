Diddy Served Amended Lawsuit In Jail Over 2016 Balcony Assault Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy was served an amended lawsuit in jail as Bryana Bongolan moves forward with claims he assaulted her during a 2016 balcony incident.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was officially served with an amended civil lawsuit, as fashion designer Bryana Bongolan pushes forward with claims he assaulted her during a 2016 incident involving a 17th-floor balcony and alleged physical violence.

The revised complaint, filed October 14, was hand-delivered to the Metropolitan Detention Center, where the 55-year-old Hip-Hop mogul was being held on federal charges.

Bongolan’s attorney, James Nikraftar, confirmed the delivery during a Los Angeles court hearing on Thursday (October 30).

“The process server has given [the documents] to the jail. We just have to get confirmation that he’s gotten it, but we think he has them,” Nikraftar told Judge Mark H. Epstein.

The lawsuit centers on disturbing allegations that Diddy groped Bongolan and then dangled her over the balcony of Cassie Ventura’s high-rise apartment in September 2016.

Bongolan, a longtime friend of Ventura, claims the incident ended with her being thrown into patio furniture, leaving her with physical injuries and lasting psychological trauma.

“I have night terrors and paranoia and scream in my sleep,” Bongolan testified during Diddy’s criminal trial earlier this year.

The updated filing now includes text messages between Ventura and Diddy’s former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, dated September 30, 2016. In the messages, Ventura described the alleged attack: “He came into my house while my friends were here, and we were all sleeping. They woke me up. He was ringing the bell crazy at 3 a m. And when he came in, I went to my room, and he went to Bana and choked her, then dangled her feet off of the balcony.”

Diddy’s defense team had earlier challenged the timeline, presenting hotel receipts and performance records showing he was in New York and New Jersey from September 24 to 29, including a concert in Newark.

In response, Bongolan’s legal team adjusted the date of the alleged assault to “in or about September 2016” rather than a specific day.

The lawsuit also names several corporate entities connected to Diddy, including Bad Boy Records.

Judge Epstein scheduled a follow-up hearing for January 22 and emphasized the importance of ensuring all parties are appropriately served. “Let’s see if we can make sure that everyone is served and responded by that time so we can start setting dates,” he said. “My suspicion is that by the time of trial, Mr. Combs will no longer be in jail. It’s just taking that long.”

Diddy was sentenced on October 3 to four years and two months in prison after being convicted on two felony counts related to prostitution. He was recently transferred from the Brooklyn facility to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. His legal team is now working to fast-track his appeal, arguing that he may complete his sentence before the appeal is even heard.

Combs’ attorneys have not responded to the latest filing. However, in November 2023, his representatives issued a statement denying Bongolan’s accusations: “Anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.”

The case is one of several legal battles Diddy is currently facing. Many were paused during his criminal trial but are now moving forward following his conviction and incarceration.