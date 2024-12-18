Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Walks Free; Cleared Of All Felony Charges 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy associate and alleged drug mule Brendan Paul accepted a plea deal following his arrest back in March on felony charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, is reportedly off the hook after Florida prosecutors dropped the felony charges against him.

Paul was arrested for carrying cocaine and marijuana-laced candy back in March after being apprehended at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Cops took him into custody on the same day Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes as part of their sex trafficking investigation.

The 25-year-old was held on bond after being charged with cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance.

Additionally, producer Lil Rod named Paul in his sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. He claimed Paul was a drug mule who allegedly acquired and distributed drugs and guns to the Hip-Hop mogul.

The producer claimed he personally witnessed Paul engage in these activities on multiple occasions.

In May, Paul accepted a plea deal with prosecutors for the cocaine possession charge. As a first-time offender, he managed to avoid jail time, agreeing to enroll in a drug diversion program.

His attorney, Brian Bieber, claimed the case against Paul would be “dismissed in its entirety,” upon completion of the program.

On Tuesday (December 17) Florida state prosecutors dropped the remaining charge, NBC6 reports.

Bieber confirmed to the outlet, “Mr. Paul’s case was formally dismissed today – in its entirety.”

While his alleged drug mule is now a free man, Diddy remains behind bars. He’ll be spending Christmas behind bars after recently dropping his bail appeal.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. He remains held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. His trial is set for May 2025.