Diddy’s Brand Dropped By Retailer Amid Rumors Feds Seek To Drain Mogul’s Finances 

Diddy’s problems continue to mount after another company cut ties with the fallen mogul amid his ongoing legal woes.

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses are severing ties with the disgraced Bad Boy Records boss, per TMZ. A new report from the outlet reveals stores were instructed to remove Diddy’s merch from the shelves last Tuesday (May 21).

Diddy’s Sean John frames are also absent from the website. The company reportedly axed the frames from their online platform last month.

While the eyewear brand did not specify why they pulled the frames, the directions to staff came just two days after Diddy apologized for the brutal assault on his former girlfriend captured on surveillance video.

It’s not just Diddy’s Sean John company that’s taking a hit. Last week, Peloton revealed it stopped using his music. The exercise company made the move following “concerns” from patrons. The company informed customers they “paused the use of” Diddy’s music and removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series.

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that the Feds are deploying an unconventional strategy in their ongoing investigation. Sources speculate that the Feds might be attempting to drain his considerable finances. Diddy is reportedly nearly at billionaire status, although the latest moves from brands severing ties will be hurting his pockets.

Earlier this month, two more women came from accusing Diddy of sexual assault.