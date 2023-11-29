Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Says He’s Speaking Out Over Lack Of “Loyalty” During Son’s Murder Trial 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Roger Bonds claims he’s ready to tell the truth because Diddy wasn’t there for his son while he was on trial for murder.

Diddy’s former bodyguard Roger Bonds has revealed why he’s breaking his silence on his time with the Hip-Hop mogul.

Bonds took to Instagram Tuesday (November 28), claiming that although he was always there for his Diddy’s children, his former employer wasn’t there during his son’s murder trial.

Earlier this year, Bond’s son was reportedly sentenced to 27 years for his role in a 2011 murder in Namibia. Bonds called out Diddy for donating millions of dollars to worthy causes but showing no “loyalty” towards his son and failing to help with his legal costs.

He shared reports of Diddy donating $3 million to three colleges earlier this year, questioning, “If this is Love what’s Hate?”

Bonds continued in the caption: “At one time I would have tooken a bullet for this man and those that know me know that’s true. What happen?”

He went on to hint that staying silent could land him in jail before expressing his frustrations over his son.

“Nobody worried about there kids when I had them I mean nobody,” Bonds added. “Where is the Loyalty at when it’s my SON ? Your want me to have loyalty to someone who couldn’t tell me here’s a 100,000 I may not can go but I ran sure can make sure he has a legal team. But I’ll give some strangers 3 million. F### outta here “

He went on to say, “My truth , my story , my life,” is coming soon. “OH YOU DIDNT THINK I WOULD TALK ABOUT IT. We’ll watch me.”

He concluded his post with another question. “Name one person that has been with Diddy that is well off. Name one? ??” he asked before claiming that no such person exists. Read his post below.

Massive Ventura Claims Roger Bonds Witnessed Diddy Assault Her

Over the weekend, Bonds first hinted that he would speak out after Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit. In it, she claimed Roger Bonds not only witnessed Diddy’s violence but tried to intervene multiple times.

The former couple swiftly settled the suit, although two other women have filed lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual and/or physical abuse. Earlier today, Diddy reportedly stepped down as chairman of his own company REVOLT. Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School in New York City also announced it has ended its partnership with the Bad Boy Records founder.