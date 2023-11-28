Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Ready To Reveal The Truth: No Longer Has Reason To Stay Silent 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura claimed Roger Bonds witnessed Diddy assault her on multiple occasions, and now Bonds says he has no reason to remain silent.

Diddy’s former bodyguard, Roger Bonds, is ready to break his silence on his time with the Hip-Hop mogul.

Over the weekend, Bonds hinted that he was prepared to speak out after Cassie Ventura filed her bombshell lawsuit. In it, she claimed Bonds not only witnessed Diddy’s violence but tried to intervene multiple times.

Since then, further claims have been made by at least two other women, and Roger Bonds is willing to break his years-long silence.

On Monday (November 27), Bonds shared a Complex report with the headline: “Diddy’s Former Head of Security Roger Bonds Addresses Cassie Lawsuit Which Mentions Him By Name.”

The post refers to Bond revealing he was ready to speak his truth “because he has 4 daughters.” However, he revealed an additional reason in the caption.

“NEVER KEEP YOUR WORD WHEN THE REASON YOU KEPT YOUR WORD NO LONGER EXIST,” Bonds added.

Cassie Ventura Claims Diddy’s Violence Left Roger Bond In Tears

According to Cassie Venture’s lawsuit, Bonds was left in tears after seeing her after a beating from Diddy. She had two black eyes, a burst and bruised lip and a huge welt on her forehead.

On another occasion, Ventura alleged Diddy began “stomping on her face,” after they left a club. “Roger Bonds, tried to stop the beating, but was unable to deescalate the situation. When the car arrived at Mr. Combs’ residence, Ms. Ventura attempted to run away, but Mr. Combs followed her and proceeded to again kick her in the face. Ms. Ventura was bleeding profusely, and was ushered into Mr. Combs’ home, where she began to throw up from the violent assault.”

Diddy and Ventura swiftly settled the lawsuit within 24 hours. Since then, two other women have filed lawsuits alleging Diddy beat and/or sexually assaulted them.

As for the latest allegations, Diddy’s rep said, “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.”

Diddy’s spokesperson also addressed New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expired Thursday (November 23). The act allowed adult survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations. Diddy has been named in multiple lawsuits filed under the act.

The rep added, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”