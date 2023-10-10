Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Dodges Jail, Takes Plea Deal In DUI Case 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, has been sentenced to three years of probation after taking a plea deal in his DUI case.

Combs pleaded no contest to having a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

He avoided jail time and was sentenced to three years of probation. In addition, Combs was ordered to “enroll and participate in and successfully complete a 3-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program”. The charge of driving under the influence was dismissed.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged following a routine traffic stop in June. Cops claim Justin Combs ran a red light. After speaking to him, authorities questioned if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was hauled off to jail on two misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol content (BAC) higher than 0.08% or more. He was released later that day on a $5,000 bond.

Justin Combs’ mom, Misa Hylton, tore into Diddy in a scathing Instagram rant following their son’s DUI arrest.

“Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong with you. This is where the buck stops for me,” Misa began. “If anything ever happened to my son GOD FORBID. What is anyone going to say to me? When we all know who’s fault it would be.”