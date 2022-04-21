Digga D Drops New Video & Teases “Something Happening Soon” With 50 Cent

Digga D heavily sampled 50 throughout his “Noughty By Nature” mixtape and hinted that the pair could be working together in the near future.

Digga D dropped a banger of a video from his Noughty By Nature mixtape, proving he’s one of the most prolific rappers in the U.K. right now.

The West London drill rapper teased his fans with the “Alter Ego” video on Wednesday (Apr. 20) and let them know it’s been a long time coming. “5k comments I’ll drop tonight at 7pm,” he penned in the caption. “ALTER EGO😈. Finally. ITS BEEN A LONG 3 YEARS🏁” Watch the video below.

One of the leading lights in the U.K. drill scene, Digga D is proving his credentials on both sides of the Atlantic. His Noughty By Nature tape includes features from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, B Lovee, and Hotboii. He also secured the first-ever Rap Snacks deal for a U.K. rapper last month.

Digga D’s much-hyped third mixtape may prove his most popular yet. He is currently leading the race to top the U.K. album charts, which would make Noughty By Nature his first-ever U.K. No. 1 tape and his second top. 10. Made in the Pyrex reached Number 3 in 2021 and remains his highest peak to date.

.@DiggaD_CGM is coming for his first UK Number 1 album with Noughty By Nature 🔥



Official Chart Update: https://t.co/xi5aEOmWqL pic.twitter.com/EX8uzYTpI3 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 19, 2022

Digga D Hints At Working With 50 Cent

Before dropping the video, Digga D teased a new tour and his upcoming collaborations during an interview with MTV UK. He also discussed his use of 50 Cent samples which feature on several of the songs on his new tape.

“As I was growing up all I listened to was 50 Cent,” he said. “The way I can show that I rate him so much is by sampling his music.” When asked if Fiddy had reached out yet, Digga D hinted at the pair possibly working together. “There’s something happening soon,” he revealed.

He explained that he feels “no pressure” to chart and is currently enjoying his career, traveling the world. He then announced an upcoming tour and said his next and fourth project is likely to be another mixtape. “I want my album to be fifth” he explained.

While Digga D refused to name his upcoming features, he did hint at future transatlantic collabs. “I’m trying to connect New York drill and U.K. drill. That’s what I’m focusing on right now. They’ve got some crazy artists over there jumping on our beats,” he added.