DJ Akademiks Addresses Removal Of His Main Instagram Account

Love him or hate him, DJ Akademiks created a lane in the Hip Hop media space that established him as one of the leading influencers over the last several years. Many social media users follow the former Everyday Struggle host’s Instagram page for news and rumors about their favorite stars.

Currently, Akademiks’s main Instagram account is no longer available on the platform. When trying to access @akademiks at the moment, a message reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

DJ Akademiks addressed the situation on his verified @iamakademiks Instagram account. He wrote, “Speaking [with Instagram] reps to figure out wats going on. Follow @djakademikstv [until] further updates.”

Over the last several months, DJ Akademiks was involved in several high-profile, long-standing feuds with Hip Hop artists. For example, Meek Mill and Freddie Gibbs both went back-and-forth with the media personality.

Another blogger also called out Akademiks in September. Former Baller Alert senior editor Eleven8 accused Ak of spreading lies about an alleged video of Meek hitting an unnamed woman.

That same month saw Rich The Kid walk off DJ Akademiks’s Off The Record podcast after the outspoken agitator asked Rich about being a victim of a home invasion. Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda is the guest on the latest episode of Ak’s show which dropped on November 15.