DJ Akademiks Compares Angela Yee Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Migos Breakup

Veteran radio host Angela Yee announced she will no longer be part of The Breakfast Club radio show in the near future. The news shocked the Hip Hop media world.

“The Breakfast Club as you know it is officially over,” tweeted Angela Yee on August 9. The next morning Yee confirmed she will leave the program to start another solo radio show.

Fellow media personality DJ Akademiks spoke about the shakeup at The Breakfast Club. The Off The Record podcaster compared Yee’s departure to a potential breakup of Atlanta rap group Migos.

“I think the announcement was kinda weird. I listened to their explanation. They said it was to figure out who was against them but it didn’t feel like everybody was on the same page. It felt like one person leaving the band, but kinda not wanting the band to continue,” Akademiks told VladTV.

Ak continued, “Imagine if Offset left the Migos and said, ‘The Migos are done.’ No, Quavo’s still rocking. You’re just leaving. Now granted that’s a whole different story where the Migos are kind of just seen as them, same with The Breakfast Club. I just think radio is different now.”

DJ Akademiks’s analogy came after rumors of Migos actually separating have spread across the internet. In July, Quavo and Takeoff released “Us Vs Them” without Offset, and the National Battle Of The Bands only promoted the duo for an upcoming event. Plus, Offset plans to drop a new solo song titled “54321” on August 19.

As far as The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee has not confirmed the start date for her Way Up with Angela Yee show. DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God will likely stay at Power 105.1 to continue hosting The Breakfast Club. The long-running syndicated morning show premiered in 2010.