DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg

Two of the most well-known Hip Hop media figures are going back and forth on their respective platforms. Hot 97 on-air talent Peter Rosenberg had a lot to say about DJ Akademiks, and the Off the Record podcaster fired back.

“Akademiks talks a lot of trash for someone who would go broke if Twitch and YouTube got shut down,” tweeted Peter Rosenberg on February 23. That post was a response to Ak’s coverage of the Tory Lanez criminal case.

That same day, Megan Thee Stallion slammed DJ Akademiks. Meg took issue with Ak reporting about alleged DNA information that had not been presented in court yet. The “Thot Sh*t” rapper and the blogger then got into a fiery exchange on social media.

Akademiks talks a lot of trash for someone who would go broke if Twitch and Youtube got shut down — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 23, 2022

DJ Akademiks Rants About Rosenberg On Twitch

Peter Rosenberg also addressed Megan The Stallion’s issues with Akademiks on the Ebro In The Morning radio show. The WWE employee co-host blasted Ak for “talking trash and bullying” a Black woman that was allegedly shot by a man.

DJ Akademiks decided to respond to Rosenberg on Twitch. The former Rutgers University student referred to Rosenberg’s take on internet media as “outdated” and called Ebro In The Morning a “failing show.”

Akademiks also threw personal shots at Peter Rosenberg by discussing unsubstantiated rumors about Rosenberg’s wife, Alexa Datt. In addition, Ak challenged Rosenberg to meet up and have a boxing match.

DJ Akademiks Posts-And-Deletes A Tweet About DNA Evidence In Tory Lanez’s Assault Case

Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet in 2020. Los Angeles County prosecutors charged the Canadian rapper/singer with felony assault and carrying an unregistered firearm.

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) pled not guilty to both counts. His legal team claims to have evidence that will exonerate the Alone at Prom album creator. However, the District Attorney’s Office appears confident a jury will find Lanez guilty of the charges.

DJ Akademiks faced widespread criticism for a now-deleted tweet that falsely reported Tory Lanez’s DNA was not on the firearm found at the scene of the July 12 incident in Hollywood Hills, California. Ak later returned to Twitter to issue an update that the DNA report was actually “inconclusive.”