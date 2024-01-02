Akademiks Slams Metro Boomin With Post About His Deceased Mother

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did the controversial blogger go too far?

DJ Akademiks and Metro Boomin have been in a war of words for years. The latest round in their beef included Ak using deceased relatives as ammunition.

“@MetroBoomin. You a b#### ass n####. Don’t like s### bout me you hoe ass n####… every time I violated [you]… [you] basically ran and tuck your tail,” Akademiks tweeted on Saturday (December 30).

The Off The Record podcast host then posted, “@MetroBoomin your b#### ass ain’t respond to Drake… [You] a known hoe.. go mourn in peace [you] s#######.”

Metro Boomin seemed to be feuding with Drake in recent weeks before denying having any issues with the OVO leader. Ak’s “go mourn in peace” statement appeared to be a reference to Metro’s mother’s tragic death in 2022.

“@MetroBoomin, you a sucka n####… tweet [and] deleter.. .a true pure 100% [fish scale] p####. [Sensitive] beatmaker who [throws] stones and [hides your] hand… Keep mourning [you] b#### ass n#### and keep my f*cking name out of [your] likes and mentions,” Ak continued.

Allegedly, Metro liked a tweet about Akademiks’s domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend. Ziya Abashe accused Ak and associates of sexual assault. He has denied those allegations.

Akademiks also wrote, “@MetroBoomin remember you the same b#### ass n#### who made No Jumper pull [an] interview [with] you because your sensitive ass didn’t change your tampon that damn day… your ass should be in the studio making beats and stay [the f###] off Twitter/Instagram/YT.”

In addition, DJ Akademiks and Metro Boomin clashed online in 2020. A dispute over Ak’s coverage of the Missouri-born producer led to Metro demanding the blogger stop covering him.

