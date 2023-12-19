Metro Boomin Fires Off Subliminal Shot Amid Drake Beef 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin engaged in a little meme warfare after Drake seemingly fired a shot at his long-time collaborator.

The OVO founder seemingly addressed the producer in a livestream Sunday (December 17), which apparently prompted a hilarious response.

On Monday, Metro Boomin shared a clip featuring a memorable line from a viral 2017 YouTube comedy.

“Whoa! Calm down, Jamal. Don’t pull out the nine,” the character says in the meme. Metro let the meme do all the talking and left his post without a caption.

Meanwhile, Drake also took to social media Monday, urging an unnamed foe to be quiet. He shared lyrics from Views‘ cut “Keep the Family Close,” alongside a trio of shushing face emojis.

On Sunday, Drake sent a message to the “the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters,” claiming they “make me sick to my stomach.” He stared into the camera, questioning, “You wanna do something?”

The rift arose earlier this month after Metro Boomin shaded Drake in a tweet-and-delete regarding Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album. He responded to a post noting that Metro’s Heroes & Villans is racking in 6 million more daily streams than Her Loss.

“Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me,” he wrote in a now-deleted message.

While he appears to be sending subliminal shots at Drake, Metro Boomin has no such issue with Drizzy’s Her Loss collaborator. He shared a post on his Instagram Story featuring 21 Savage on the cover of Rolling Stone. “Overly proud,” he wrote on the image.